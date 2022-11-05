MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (Video courtesy WHTM ABC 27) - Fleetwood and Wyomissing captured District 3 Class 2A boys and girls titles, respectively, on Saturday at Mountain View MS.
Undefeated Fleetwood boys fell behind Lancaster Catholic 1-0 before Nate Herb knotted things up in the 35th minute. Grant Hernandex netted the game-winner three minutes in to the second half to give the Tigers a 2-1 win and their first title since 2019.
In the first game, Wyomissing (19-1) girls were the beneficiary of a goal from Annie McCaffery in the 11th minute and Dulce Lytle added an insurance tally early in the second to give the Spartans their third straight district crown.