FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood hosting their annual holiday tournament. The Tigers gearing up for a showdown with league foe Brandywine following their wins on Tuesday.
Fleetwood took down Pequea Valley in their first game of the tournament, 64-19. The Tigers dominated on the defensive side of the ball, holding Pequea Valley to only single digits in the first half.
Brandywine taking on Upper Perk in their matchup, and the Bullets held on for a 45-44 win to advance in the tournament.
This game was a back and forth affair the whole way, neither team able to pull away from each other. The Bullets doing just enough down the stretch to keep Upper Perk at bay for the win.