HERSHEY, Pa. - Fleetwood took to the road to face top seeded Hershey in the District III-3A semifinals. The Trojans getting a goal in the first half, and hanging on from there for the 1-0 win.
A diving header midway through the first half was all the Trojans needed to advance to the finals.
The Tigers defense and goalie stepping up to keep the game at one score. In the games closing seconds, the Tigers with one final chance off a corner. Fleetwood gets two chances but the Trojans get two huge stops.
Fleetwood still advances to the PIAA tournament with the loss.