ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser and Fleetwood going toe-to-toe on the soccer pitch Wednesday night. The Tigers heading back to Fleetwood with the 4-1 win over the Scouts.
The Tigers would hold a one goal advantage at halftime after Emma Frey finds the back of the net on a close one for a 2-1 lead.
In the second half, it was all Leilah Sallee for the Tigers. Her first goal coming off a free kick to push the lead to 3-1. With five minutes left in the second half, Sallee would net her second of the game.