FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood took care of business at home on Thursday afternoon, knocking off Conrad Weiser, 4-2. The Tigers claiming the the outright Berks II title with the win.
The Scouts grabbed the early lead, Riley Civiello with a RBI single to right in the top of the first.
Heading into the third, this one would be tied at one when the Tigers would grab the lead on a Dalton Young single to center, 2-1 Tigers. Adding more one before the sixth, Travis Loy would hit a sac-fly to double up the Scouts.
Fleetwood would hang on for the win and the division title.