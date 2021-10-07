FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A Berks II clash on the court, Berks Catholic visiting Fleetwood. The Tigers holding down home court with a win in five sets over the Saints.
The Saints and Tigers came out swinging, set one going past 25 points with the Saints on top 28-26. Set two going the way of the Tigers from the opening serve, 25-8.
A response from Berks Catholic in set three, 25-18, and Fleetwood would respond the same way in set four by the same score.
Pivotal set five, the Tigers too much to tame for the Saints, going on to win 15-9. Fleetwood improves to 8-1 handing Berks Catholic their first league loss.