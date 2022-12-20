The early portion of the Berks League schedule providing some high quality matchups. Fleetwood and Oley Valley pick up divisional wins on Tuesday night.
The Tigers hit the road to take on Schuylkill Valley in a battle of top teams in Berks III. A strong second half propelled the Tigers to a division opening win and the solo lead in Berks III, 59-44.
Jake Karnish would pace the Tigers offensively with 22 points in the win, he finished just one point short of the Panthers, Mark Rajnath who led all scorers.
Fleetwood remains undefeated at 5-0 overall, while Schuylkill Valley goes to 5-2 overall, 1-1 in league play.
The Lynx picking up a double-digit win in their battle of contenders with Brandywine Heights, 63-51.
A double-digit lead by the Lynx in the third quarter would start to be cut down in the fourth on a Bullets run. Jayden Kanter led all scorers with 21 points and helped cut the deficit down to seven.
The Lynx would respond with an 8-3 run to put the game away. David Turchi led the Lynx with 16 points, Keith Neal was close behind with 14 in the win.
Oley Valley wins their fourth straight to improve to, 5-1 and 1-0 in Berks IV. Brandywine Heights drops their league opener and drops to 4-2 overall.