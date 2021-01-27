FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood hosting Twin Valley in Berks County play, the Lady Tigers and Raiders needing overtime to settle this one. In the overtime period, the Lady Tigers prevailed 40-37.
With ten seconds left in regulation, Twin Valley's Natali Foster drives the length of the court and gets the layup to go to tie things up at 34. Fleetwood's Alexis Hess would get fouled shortly after, but miss her lone free throw attempt to send it to overtime.
Julia Kaskey would lead the way for the Lady Tigers with 15 points in the win, including a key layup in the overtime to put her squad ahead by one.