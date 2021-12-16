Berks divisional basketball openers were on tap Thursday evening and Fleetwood and Governor Mifflin emerged with girls basketball victories.
Shyanna and Shakyla Mayo combined for 23 points to lead the Mustangs to a 54-46 win over rival Wilson-West Lawn. The Bulldogs Amiyah Nguyen led all scorers with 16 points in the first of two meetings between the teams.
Host Fleetwood won a defensive battle against visiting Hamburg in a 29-24 final. Alexis Hess paced all scorers with a dozen points for the Tigers.
Fleetwood grabbed the lead early in the third quarter and was able to hold off the Hawks the rest of the way.