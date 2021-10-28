FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The Fleetwood boys soccer team opened their District III tournament with a decisive win, 5-2.
The Tigers, back in action on Thursday night hosting Lower Dauphin. The Berks champs never doubt themselves year in and year out as a program that can truly compete for gold medals.
There are plenty of new faces in the starting 11 for the Tigers this season, but that hasn't slowed down their success.
The players who returned from last seasons team see all the necessary tools around them to compete for PIAA gold in 2021.