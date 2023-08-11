FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood football was led primarily by underclassmen in 2022 finishing, 2-8 on the season. The Tigers hopeful that experience can help lead to taking a step forward this season.
Head coach Steve Pangburn has seen the leap from last season to now with his younger players. The work starting in the offseason with the weight room.
"We played a lot of young guys and it always amazes me the maturity gap from sophomore to junior year I always felt like, the big leap. And those guys have come in since February ready to work and work they have."
The Tigers as a group taking what they learned from last year and running with it into 2023.