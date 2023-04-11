Berks Catholic and Fleetwood hitting the diamond for a cross-divisional showdown. The Tigers putting a hold on the Saints recent surge with an impressive, 14-2 win.
Both teams scoreless entering the third inning, the Tigers would change that with a Zachary Dilbeck RBI single. Later, the Tigers continuing to roll in the fourth inning. Tyler Szilli with a two-run shot to right field pushing the lead to four runs.
Fifth inning, the Tigers would blow this game wide open and put it away going off for 10 runs to claim the win. Part of that rally was a Dilbeck two-run home run, adding to his RBI total.
Fleetwood improves to, 5-4 on the season while Berks Catholic sits at, 6-2.