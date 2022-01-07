FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The Fleetwood girls basketball team is off to a good start within their division, but the season is far from over.
The Tigers are currently 2-0 in their division, and coming off a big win over Wyomissing. Overall, the Tigers sit at 4-3, still behind Schuylkill Valley in that regard.
Stephen Zeller's squad has been tested early, which has helped them get to this point so far.
This is a Tigers squad that knows it will take more than what they've shown on the court so far to make a run. Day-to-day improvements are the focus of Zeller's group as the season moves along.