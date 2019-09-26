Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood and Oley Valley kept rolling along with their seasons after picking up home wins on Wednesday night.

The Tigers hosted Wyomissing, and the game came down to extra time. Fleetwood would pick up the win on a penalty kick in the extra for the 3-2 win, remaining undefeated in Berks divisional play.

Out in Oley, the Lynx currently holding the best record in Berks county, played host to Antietam. All of Oley Valley's goals coming within the final three minutes of each half in the 3-0 win.