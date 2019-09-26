Sports

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood and Oley Valley kept rolling along with their seasons after picking up home wins on Wednesday night.

The Tigers hosted Wyomissing, and the game came down to extra time. Fleetwood would pick up the win on a penalty kick in the extra for the 3-2 win, remaining undefeated in Berks divisional play. 

Out in Oley, the Lynx currently holding the best record in Berks county, played host to Antietam. All of Oley Valley's goals coming within the final three minutes of each half in the 3-0 win. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

Becahi edges Parkland in five sets on the road

Becahi edges Parkland in five sets on the road

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

Difo hits tie-breaking RBI single, Nats beat Phillies 5-2

Difo hits tie-breaking RBI single, Nats beat Phillies 5-2

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

Conrad Weiser riding win streak into showdown with Exeter

Conrad Weiser riding win streak into showdown with Exeter

Saucon Valley picks up big home win over Bangor

Saucon Valley picks up big home win over Bangor

BCIAA Golf champions were crowned this week for teams and individuals

BCIAA Golf champions were crowned this week for teams and individuals

Pirates' Vázquez held in case involving alleged sex assault
Westmoreland County Prison

Pirates' Vázquez held in case involving alleged sex assault

Exeter volleyball beats Daniel Boone

Exeter volleyball beats Daniel Boone