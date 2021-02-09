The Fleetwood, Oley Valley, and Reading High boys' basketball teams won in Berks basketball games on Tuesday night. The Tigers took down Schuylkill Valley 38-35, while the Lynx posted a 53-41 win over Brandywine Heights and Reading High earned a 60-53 victory over Muhlenberg.
With Tuesday's victory, Fleetwood has won six of their last seven games and moved into second place in Berks III. Jake Karnish led the Tigers with a game-high 13 points.
Oley Valley recorded the road victory over Brandywine Heights to move to 7-2 this season.
The Red Knights scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to erase a nine-point deficit and earn the comeback victory on its home floor. Reading High improved to 13-1 this season.