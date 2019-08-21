Fleetwood poised for another shot at the Berks title

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The Lady Tigers soccer team suffered a tough loss in the Berks County title game a season ago, but that has only left them hungrier for more in 2019.

Head coach Mike Boyer returns 12 seniors this season for his Fleetwood Tigers soccer team, and their attack looks stronger than a year ago.

The Tigers finished third in scoring last season, and will look for that high-powered attack to lead them back to the Berks County title game this year.