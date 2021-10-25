FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood pulled away for a 5-2 win over Garden Spot in a District 3-3A first round boys' soccer game on Monday night. The Tigers led 2-1 early in the second half when the game was halted due to lightning in the area.
Once the game resumed, Fleetwood rallied to score three more goals to secure the victory. The team started the contest with an early 2-0 lead over Garden Spot. Owen Schlegel and Josh Candelario scored the first two goals.
With the win Fleetwood advanced to the quarterfinals.