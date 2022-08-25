FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood ended the 2021 season on quite the win streak, leading to a Eastern Conference Playoff appearance. The Tigers look to build off that momentum heading into 2022.
A new face taking over the reins of the program, but a familiar one. Steve Pangburn, the former offensive coordinator, now is the head coach.
With some turnover coming this season for the Tigers, Pangborn has praised the work ethic of his Tigers. One of the new faces, Jack Riffle the quarterback of the Tigers in 2022.
Riffle's head coach praising his quarterback as the leader of the offense.
The Tigers hitting the turf on Friday night to kick off the new campaign, hopeful for more playoff football to come.