FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood taking aim at a 2-0 start to the season with Conrad Weiser waiting on Friday night.
The Scouts and Tigers have been involved in some thrillers the last few years. Recent history favoring the Scouts in this matchup, having won three of the last four, all three having come in a row.
As a whole in week one, the Tigers looking sharp to get to 1-0. Jack Riffle looking exceptional in his first start of the season, finishing with a combined five touchdowns.
Fleetwood focused on the task at hand, with a 2-0 mentality.