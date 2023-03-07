FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The Fleetwood boys basketball team has had quite the season so far. A District III runner-up finish leading to a spot in the upcoming PIAA-4A tournament.
The Tigers understanding the magnitude of this moment, and remaining humble in the build-up to their PIAA opener. This is first time since 1990 that the program has had made it to this point in the season.
Staying present in the moment is something this group has done, even having accomplished several of their goals so far. They're looking to make some more noise with a PIAA run.
The Tigers open play on Friday night at home against Cardinal O'Hara.