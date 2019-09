READING, Pa. - The Fleetwood Tigers picked up their third win in as many games with a 6-0 route on the road against Berks Catholic Wednesday night.

The Tigers scored 58 seconds into the contest to set the tone early, they held a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Aidan Negron recorded a hat trick for the Tigers, scoring two goals in the first and one in the second half of the win.