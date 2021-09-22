FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Berks field hockey action taking place in Fleetwood on Wednesday night. The Tigers cruising to a 9-1 win over Tulpehocken, the Berks IV leader.
Fleetwood wasted no time in this one, leading 1-0 two minutes into the game, they would add another thanks to Casey Lynn Dewald. Not long after off a corner, Amy Fitzgerald knocks in the rebound to make it 3-0, Tigers.
They would hold a 4-0 lead after the first quarter of play. The Tigers outscoring Tulpy 5-1 the rest of the way. Fleetwood improves to 6-1, Tulpehocken is 3-5.