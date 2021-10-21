TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Championship soccer hitting the turf in Tulpehocken, Fleetwood and Exeter meeting in the boys BCIAA title game. The Tigers getting a late goal for the 2-1 win.
Seventh seeded Exeter, the cinderella story of the field, tied the game with 10 minutes left in regulation. Mike Moser beating the defense and then finding the back of the net.
Not even a minute later, Josh Candalerio knocks home what would be the game winner. The second straight game for the junior to put the Tigers in front at the end.