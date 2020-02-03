Both the Fleetwood and Twin Valley girls' basketball teams won and grabbed their respective divisional titles on Monday night. The Tigers topped Schuylkill Valley and won Berks II via a tiebreaker while the Raiders rolled to a win over Exeter to earn the Berks I championship.
Fleetwood defeated Schuylkill Valley 47-36, which forced a three-way tie atop the division. The Tigers won the tie breaker. Schuylkill Valley and Berks Catholic will face off in a play-in game on Thursday.
Twin Valley defeated Exeter 42-25 to win the divisional title.