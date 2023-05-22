MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Lampeter-Strasburg started fast and closed out Fleetwood 12-4 in a District 3 Class 4A softball game at Lyons Field.
The Pioneers put up six runs in the top of the first inning. Fleetwood answered with two in the first and two more in the second to close the deficit to 6-4. Haylie Mauger had a two-run single for the Tigers who also got RBI hits from Emily Miller and Morgan Koehler.
That was as close as Fleetwood would get as Lampeter-Strasburg advance to face second seed Hamburg in the quarterfinal round.