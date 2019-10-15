Following Tuesday's semifinal showdowns, it will be Fleetwood and Wilson facing off for the girls' soccer championship. Fleetwood beat Conrad Weiser 2-1 and Wilson defeated Governor Mifflin 1-0 in their respective semifinals on Tuesday.
Fleetwood, Wilson advance to league girls' soccer championship
Tyler Trumbauer
Web Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Pa. Dept. of Health: Residents who visited locations in Allentown may have been exposed to measles
- Police: Up to $600K worth of drugs, $13K in cash seized in drug bust in Bethlehem Township
- Passenger thrown from car in Route 22 wreck sues driver, clubs that allegedly served him alcohol
- Mack Trucks workers go on strike
- Owner of costume shop in Allentown says she's retiring, hoping to have someone continue her legacy
- Diocese of Allentown removes priest from ministry over sexual abuse allegation
- Easton Area High School grad found dead in Alaska after going missing during hunting trip
- Man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found on property
- Taco Bell planned for Slate Belt area
- Court papers shed light on probe of Berks siblings' deaths
Images
Videos
Right Now
51°
Overcast
- Humidity: 83%
- Cloud Coverage:94%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:14 AM
- Sunset: 06:20:29 PM
Today
Turning out cloudy with showers beginning later this morning; heavy p.m. rain may cause flooding.
Tonight
Rain, heavy at times this evening, then a leftover shower late, increasingly windy.
Tomorrow
Very windy and cooler with clouds and some breaks of sunshine.
- Macungie teen wins award after developing app that helps farmers ID crop disease
- Film commission in NJ aims to attract production companies to the state
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of 2nd Rutter's in Berks
- Reading police seek ID of man in commercial burglaries
- Local non-profit holds 'Souper Day' fundraiser
- 2 charged after fatal drug overdose in Montgomery County
- Northampton County man not slowing down after a lifetime on the stage
- Local retailers begin to hire workers for the upcoming holiday season
- Crash closes outer loop of West Shore Bypass in West Reading
- Spotted lanternflies pose serious threat to vineyards in Pa.