MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Fleetwood softball team held their annual senior night on Wednesday, and the Tigers seniors would add another win to their resume.
The Tigers have already claimed the top spot in Berks III with the playoffs right around the corner. The Panthers would jump out ahead of their hosts with a two-run shot in the first inning courtesy of Paige Forry.
Later in the game, the Tigers strike in the fourth inning for five runs to take a 5-2 lead. Amaris Torres playing her part in giving the Tigers the lead with an RBI triple in the inning to give her team the lead for good.
They would tack on one more run for the 6-2 win over the Panthers, Fleetwood has now won nine in a row.