Berks County girls soccer on the pitch Tuesday night. Fleetwood and Wyomissing improving upon their records with wins. Both programs rolling along on their home turfs.
In Fleetwood, the Tigers shutout Twin Valley 3-0, they put this one away in the second half with two goals.
First half of action, Ava Goldsborough would get the putback goal off a rebound to open the scoring for the Tigers. In the second half, Bridgette Daczewitz bends the second goal of the game into the net, an upper 90 shot to double up the lead.
That would be one of two goals on the night for Daczewitz, her second putting the Tigers up by three.
Fleetwood improves to 4-2-1, 2-0 in division, and Twin Valley suffers its first loss all season now sitting at 6-1, 0-1 in division.
Earlier in the evening, Wyomissing playing host to Kutztown. The Spartans with a resounding 4-1 win over the Cougars.
A quick start for the Spartans in this one, Sophia Zeppos would bury one into the back of the net just six minutes into the match, 1-0. A little later in the first half, Ava Maturi's turn to put one in the back of the net, this one doubling up the lead.
They would continue to roll from there, Wyomissing improving to 5-0 on the season. Kutztown dropping to .500 as we hit the midway point of September, 3-3.