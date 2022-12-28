FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A milestone was achieved on the court in Fleetwood on Tuesday night, as Tigers senior Jake Karnish eclipsed the 1000 point mark for his career.
Karnish finished came into the game sitting at 996 points, he finished with a game-high 22 on the night putting him at 1,018 for his career so far. He is averaging right around 26 points per game on the season.
The achievement certainly holding a special place in Karnishs' heart, but his squad sitting at 7-0 in the early going of the season takes precedence.