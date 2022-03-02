READING, Pa. - Reading secures their fifth win a row behind a stellar night from goaltender, Logan Flodell.
Flodell made 39 saves on the night, including all three shot attempts in the shootout to help the Royals earn the win. He would allow just two goals in regulation.
Garret Cockerill gave the Royals a 2-1 lead in the second period before Worcester would tie things up in the third. Later in the shootout, Anthony Gagnon buries one five-hole to give the Royals the edge.
These two teams will hit the ice on Friday night, this one in Worcester.