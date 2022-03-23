The Philadelphia Flyers continue to make moves. They have trade future considerations for defenseman, Brennan Menell of the Toronto Maple Leafs, currently with the Marlies.
Menell has been assigned to AHL, Lehigh Valley following the trade.
The 24 year old has one goal and four assists in 20 games this season with the Marlies. He had been in the Minnesota Wild organization for three seasons prior to this year.
While with AHL, Iowa in the Wild's organization, Menell recorded 116 points in 199 games. He recorded 101 assists in that span, with 15 goals.
During the cancelled season in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, Menell played overseas in the KHL. He recorded 38 points for the Dinamo Minsk in the regular season, 47 games, and added seven points in the five postseason appearances.