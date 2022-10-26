ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal.
Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three seasons.
The 23-year old center has played in 92 games during his AHL career, all within the Blackhawks organization for Rockford. During his most recent season, Barratt set career highs with 14 goals and 14 assists. In all, the center has amassed 42 points over parts three seasons with Rockford.
Barratt was a third round selection during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.