PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The NHL trade deadline has passed and the Philadelphia Flyers made two moves prior to the end.
The first of two moves made by the Flyers on Friday afternoon, Zack MacEwen was traded to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.
More draft capital being acquired by the Flyers in the second deal, as they sent forward Patrick Brown to Ottawa for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
It was reported that a deal which would've sent James Van Riemsdyk to the Detroit Red Wings fell apart right at the deadline.