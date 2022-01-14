ALLENTOWN, Pa. - To kick things off for the 2022-23 season, the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will have a Rookie showcase at the PPL Center.
The Flyers and Rangers rookies will display their talents in front of the fans at the PPL Center. "It's special to have this kind of relationship with the Flyers in which we get to host NHL preseason events like this," said Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca.
The two games will be played on Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th. Tickets and information about them will be available at a later date.