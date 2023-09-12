Countdown to the Big Ticket

Flyers Rookie showcase roster released

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will hit the ice this weekend at the PPL Center for the second Rookie Series. Rookie camp for the Flyers begins in Voorhees, NJ on Thursday ahead of the showcase.

The Flyers have announced the upcoming roster for the series this weekend. Recent and future players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will be in attendance. 

Headlining the list a pair of first-round picks, Tyson Foerster (2020) and Oliver Bonk (2023). Four others on the roster made their NHL debuts during the 2022-23 season - Bobby Brink, Elliot Desnoyers, Adam Ginning and Foerster. 

The full roster can be seen below:

Oliver Bonk

Carson Bjarnason

Denver Barkey

Alex Ciernik

Carter Southeran

Matteo Mann 

Emil Andrae

Bobby Brink

Elliot Desnoyers

Tyson Foerster

Brendan Furry

Adam Ginning

Nolan Maier

Mason Millman

Samu Tuomaala

Zayde Wisdom

Will Zmolek

The two-game series will start on Friday night with puck drop in game one set for 7:05 PM, game two on Saturday is set for a 5:05 PM start.

