PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will hit the ice this weekend at the PPL Center for the second Rookie Series. Rookie camp for the Flyers begins in Voorhees, NJ on Thursday ahead of the showcase.
The Flyers have announced the upcoming roster for the series this weekend. Recent and future players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will be in attendance.
Headlining the list a pair of first-round picks, Tyson Foerster (2020) and Oliver Bonk (2023). Four others on the roster made their NHL debuts during the 2022-23 season - Bobby Brink, Elliot Desnoyers, Adam Ginning and Foerster.
The full roster can be seen below:
Oliver Bonk
Carson Bjarnason
Denver Barkey
Alex Ciernik
Carter Southeran
Matteo Mann
Emil Andrae
Bobby Brink
Elliot Desnoyers
Tyson Foerster
Brendan Furry
Adam Ginning
Nolan Maier
Mason Millman
Samu Tuomaala
Zayde Wisdom
Will Zmolek
The two-game series will start on Friday night with puck drop in game one set for 7:05 PM, game two on Saturday is set for a 5:05 PM start.