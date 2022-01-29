PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson was sick of losing— and he went out and did something about it.
Atkinson scored twice in regulation, assisted Scott Laughton’s goal 2:22 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot as the Flyers picked up their first victory since Dec. 29.
With a long losing streak and heavy snowstorm blanketing Philadelphia, the Flyers thanked the diehard fans who showed up with free parking outside and free pretzels, hot dogs and soda inside the arena. The club closed the upper level, and the lower level appeared about 75% full.
The Flyers gave those who braved the weather something to cheer about, something that has been rare of late.