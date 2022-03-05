PHILADELPHIA (AP) - They weren’t exactly the Broad Street Bullies, but the Flyers got a rare victory Saturday by playing the kind of physical hockey for which the franchise used to be known.
Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.
Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the fourth time in the last 25 games while continuing their home-ice dominance of the Blackhawks.
“It’s amazing when guys stick up for each other, it kind of brings everyone into the fight,” Atkinson said. “That’s what good teams do. When you support each other and stick up for each other, good things usually happen.”
Dylan Strome had a pair of goals and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost five of seven. Kane had an assist, upping his team-leading totals to 39 assists and 56 points.
The Flyers have won 16 straight regular-season contests at home against Chicago. The Blackhawks’ last regular-season victory in Philadelphia came on Nov. 9, 1996.