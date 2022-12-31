NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware, central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&