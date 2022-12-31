LOS ANGELES (AP) - Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon.
Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of their past five. Rookie Samuel Ersson stopped 27 shots.
Philip Danault had a goal and extended his point streak to seven for the Kings, who were 6-0-1 coming into the game. Adrian Kempe also scored and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves.
Cates scored the go-ahead goal at 13:01 of the third when his shot from the point went into the upper corner of the net. Konecny added an empty-net score with 27 seconds remaining.
Kempe opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 9:46 of the first period. The Kings had a two-man advantage and Kempe hammered in a one-timer from the right faceoff dot after getting a pass from defenseman Drew Doughty.
Laughton evened it at 12:15 of the first on the power play when he beat Quick on the short side with a slap shot from the right faceoff circle.
But 57 seconds later, Danault extended his point streak and gave the Kings a 2-1 lead when he got a pass from Viktor Arvidsson on a two-on-one rush and put a slap shot under Ersson’s glove from the left faceoff circle.
Danault, who has five goals and four assists during his streak, matched a career high set last season.
Tippett tied it at 9:02 of the second when he weaved past Los Angeles’ defense and knocked a snap shot into the upper corner of the net.