PHILADELPHIA - In the wake of the trade of captain Claude Giroux to Florida over the weekend, the Philadelphia Flyers have dealt off two more pieces in advance of today's NHL trading deadline.
General Manager Chuck Fletcher has reportedly sent veteran center Derick Brassard to Edmonton in exchange for a 2023 4th round draft pick and defenseman Justin Braun was flipped to the division rival Rangers for a 2023 3rd round pick.
After 1,000 games in Flyers orange and black Claude Giroux, the team's former captain will likely get a great chance at a Cup with the Panthers.