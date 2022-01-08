PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tomas Hertl completed his hat trick 24 seconds into overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Brent Burns assisted all three goals and Timo Meier had two assists for the Sharks, who ended a four-game road trip 2-2. Adin Hill stopped 29 shots.
James van Riemsdyk scored both goals for Philadelphia, which has lost five in a row. Martin Jones had 44 saves.
The Flyers continued to play without key players due to COVID-19 protocols and injury. Captain Claude Giroux, forward Travis Konecny and defensemen Travis Sanheim and Ivan Provorov sat out because of health and safety protocols.
San Jose was missing captain Logan Couture and center Nick Bonino for the same reason.
The Flyers started backup goalie Jones against his former team. The Sharks bought out the final three years of Jones’ contract over the summer after three subpar seasons in which he had an .896 save percentage. Jones won 170 games in six seasons in San Jose and in 2016 helped the club reach their only Stanley Cup final.