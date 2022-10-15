- Year opened: 1996

- City: Philadelphia

- Capacity: 21,000 (basketball), 19,538 (hockey)

- Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), Philadelphia Flyers (NHL)

This arena is the oldest of the three at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, which also features stadiums where the Eagles and Phillies play. Billing itself as one of the busiest arenas in the world, it’s heavily used for concerts, political conventions, and WWE events, in addition to hosting all 76ers and Flyers home games. On April 17, 1998, the venue saw its largest sports crowd with 21,305 ticketholders packed into the seats as the 76ers faced the Chicago Bulls. But 76ers fans come in second for drawing the venue’s biggest crowd: In 1999, the Backstreet Boys—and their 21,424 screaming fans—clinched that title.