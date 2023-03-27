ALLENTOWN – The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed current Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Emil Andrae to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season, according to Interim General Manager, Daniel Briere.
Andrae, who turned 21 last month, collected two assists in his first two games with the Phantoms on Saturday and Sunday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey. He is expected to make his PPL Center debut when the Phantoms host the Penguins on Friday.
Andrae was selected by the Flyers in the second round (54th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and joined the Phantoms after wrapping up a stellar season in the Swedish Hockey League.