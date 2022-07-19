PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Isaac Ratcliffe to a two-way deal for one year. The 23-year old forward spent time in both the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia last season.
During his time with the Phantoms, Ratcliffe recorded 11 goals and 17 assists over 59 games. On January 29th he made his NHL debut with the Flyers, he would record his first career goal on February 9th against Detroit.
Over 10 games with the Flyers, Ratcliffe recorded four points, one goal and three assists.
Ratcliffe was selected by the Flyers in the second round, 35th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.