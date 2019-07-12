Flyers, Laughton sign two-year contract extension

BREAKING NEWS

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers and forward Scott Laughton agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday evening. The new deal is worth $2.3 million annually and runs through the 2020-21 season.

The 2018-19 season was a memorable one for the Ontario native as he set career highs in goals, assists, and overall points. He appeared in all 82 games. The 24-year old was a 2012 first-round draft pick by Philly and has played for both the Flyers as well as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL.

