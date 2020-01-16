ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms received NHL veteran Chris Stewart on loan on Thursday from the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers also recalled Joel Farabee from Lehigh Valley.
Stewart is a 13-year veteran of professional hockey. The winger played 668 games in his career as he spent time with the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues, the Buffalo Sabres, the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, and the Flyers.
This season the 32-year old had played in 16 games and has one assist with Philadelphia.
Farabee has played in 37 games for the Flyers this season, his first in professional hockey.