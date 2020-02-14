ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers loaned forward Morgan Frost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their AHL affiliate, the NHL club announced on Friday afternoon. The 20-year old has appeared in 30 games for the Phantoms so far this season.
The rookie totaled 20 points on eight goals and 12 assists for Lehigh Valley during the 2019-20 campaign. His performance earned him the spot as the Phantoms representative at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.
Frost was first recalled to the NHL back in November 2019 and has appeared in 20 games for Philly this season. He has two goals and five assists at the NHL level.