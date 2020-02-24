PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers made several trades and roster moves on Monday ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.
Below is a list of moves the Flyers made on Monday:
- Traded Kyle Criscuolo and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks for Derek Grant.
- Traded a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to the Montreal Canadiens for Nate Thompson.
- Traded TJ Brennan to the Chicago Blackhawks for Nathan Noel. Noel was assigned to the Reading Royals.
- Loaned Connor Bunnaman and Joel Farabee to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher spoke after the trade deadline passed about the team and their moves.
"We like our team," he said in a released statement from the Flyers. "We liked it before today...This is more about depth, character, experience and specific roles."
The Flyers face the Sharks on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.