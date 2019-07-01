Sports

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 06:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:16 PM EDT

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers made several moves on the first day of the NHL's free agency period, which began on Monday. The team added several forwards, defensemen and a goaltender.

"Today we were able to sign eight players to help bolster our depth," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement on the team's Twitter account. "Both in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley...the depth of our organization is much better right now."

Below is a complete list of the Flyers' moves so far:

Forwards: 

Andy Andreoff (2-year, 1-way)
Kyle Criscuolo (1-year, 2-way)
Kurtis Gabriel (1-year, 2-way)
Cal O'Reilly (2-year)

Defensemen:

Chris Bigras (2-year, 2-way contract)
Nate Prosser (2-year, 2-way)
Andy Welinski (1-year, 1-way)
Tyler Wotherspoon (2-year, 2-way)

Goaltender:

Jean-Francois Berube (1-year, 2-way)
 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

New LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Updated Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room

Police: Man negotiated $30,000 bounty in botched hit that hurt Ortiz

Police: Man negotiated $30,000 bounty in botched hit that hurt Ortiz

15-year-old Cori 'Coco' Gauff stuns Venus Williams at Wimbledon
Getty Images

15-year-old Cori 'Coco' Gauff stuns Venus Williams at Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Wimbledon in first round
Getty Images

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Wimbledon in first round

World Cup: English women chase history against USA
Getty Images

World Cup: English women chase history against USA

'Bobby Bonilla Day': Retire MLB'er makes bank every July 1
AllSport/Getty Images

'Bobby Bonilla Day': Retire MLB'er makes bank every July 1

Venus Williams starting YouTube channel
Getty Images

Venus Williams starting YouTube channel