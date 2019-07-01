Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers made several moves on the first day of the NHL's free agency period, which began on Monday. The team added several forwards, defensemen and a goaltender.
"Today we were able to sign eight players to help bolster our depth," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement on the team's Twitter account. "Both in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley...the depth of our organization is much better right now."
Below is a complete list of the Flyers' moves so far:
Forwards:
Andy Andreoff (2-year, 1-way)
Kyle Criscuolo (1-year, 2-way)
Kurtis Gabriel (1-year, 2-way)
Cal O'Reilly (2-year)
Defensemen:
Chris Bigras (2-year, 2-way contract)
Nate Prosser (2-year, 2-way)
Andy Welinski (1-year, 1-way)
Tyler Wotherspoon (2-year, 2-way)
Goaltender:
Jean-Francois Berube (1-year, 2-way)