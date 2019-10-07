PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers made two moves on Monday that impacted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Reading Royals. The NHL club sent goaltender Felix Sandstrom and forward Pascal Laberge to the Royals from their AHL affiliate, the Phantoms.
Additionally, the Royals announced that they acquired defenseman Cameron Heath from South Carolina in exchange for future considerations.
Sandstrom, 22, was a third round pick back in the 2015 draft. Laberge appeared in 15 games for the Phantoms last year with this winter being his second professional season.
Heath appeared in 10 regular season games and five playoff contests last season for South Carolina after finishing up at Canisius College. He had two assists during the regular season.
Also, former Flyers and Phantoms goalie Michael Leighton announced his retirement from hockey. The netminder played in 617 professional games during his career.