PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers didn't make any major splashes on the first day of free agency, but general manager, Chuck Fletcher was busy.
The Flyers signed - defenseman Louie Belpedio, forward Adam Brooks, goalie Troy Grosenick and right winger Cooper Marody. Belpedio, Brooks and Marody were all signed to two-way contracts.
These four signees all brought in for some added depth on the roster.
Some impress accolades amongst the signees for the orange and black. Belpedio having won medals as part of the U18 and U20, USA teams. Brooks, a Calder Cup winner with Toronto in 2018.
Grosenick and Marody with their own accolades - the goalie was named the Baz Bastien Memorial Award, the AHL's top goaltender and Marody was named the Willie Marshall Award winner, the AHL's leading scorer.